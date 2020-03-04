Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROCKY CARTER. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 5901 S Main St Eminence , KY 40019 (502)-845-4800 Send Flowers Obituary

Rocky Carter, age 68, of Franklinton, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Gussie and Blanche Tackett Carter, he was a Deputy Warden at Roederer Correctional Complex and was a member of Franklinton Baptist Church where he was formerly a Deacon. Rocky was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid University of Louisville Cardinals fan and graduate, a past member of the Henry County School Board, a dedicated coach, teacher and a Sunday School Superintendent. He loved his wife of 50 years as well as camping, travelling, and spending his winters in sunny Florida. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Emerald and Malcolm Carter.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Wilson Carter of Franklinton; sons, Todd Carter of Louisville and Scott Carter (Courtney) of Louisville; sister, Loretta Waugh (Bill) of Bedford; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Active pallbearers were Charles Waugh, Charles Waugh Jr., Bill Waugh, Brent Waugh, Eric Hines and Anthony Hines.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Franklinton Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jacky Newton. Burial was in Franklinton Cemetery.

