Roger "Dale" Lefler, age 61, of Cropper passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was a lifelong farmer. He worked for Martha O'Nan until her death and worked part time with Bobby Foree. He loved the land and his farm. He knew his cows like the back of his hand. We will all miss Dale especially his smile and quick wit. Dale was the go to person, if someone needed something they would go to Dale. He had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Lefler; and his brother, Mike "Bubby" Lefler.
He is survived by his mother, Anna Lay Lefler of Shelbyville; his brothers and sisters, Patricia Ann Banta (Robert) of Cropper, Darrell "Spooky" Lefler of Shelbyville, Donna Gibbs (caregiver) of Simpsonville, Pam Larsh (Duane) of New Palestine, Indiana, Rita "Katie" Rodriguez (Daniel Zunun Ramirez) of Shelbyville and Loretta Garcia of Shelbyville; several nieces and nephews; and friend and co-worker, Justin Atchison.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home. Bro. Ed Rockwell officiated. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020