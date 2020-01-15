Ronald Dean Baugh, age 83, of Franklinton, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was the son of the late MJ and Beatrice Oliver Baugh, he was a Korea Navy Veteran. Dean was a deacon, elder and lifetime faithful member of Drennon Christian Church. He worked for BMI Corp. and KY Association of Electrical Coops.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Booth (Glenn) of Jacksonville, Florida; and his sister, Brenda Banta (Ron) of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Drennon Christian Church, officiated by Bro. Corey Beatty, pastor of Drennon Christian Church. Burial was in Franklinton Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Glenn Booth, Ron Banta, Codie Banta, Casey Banta, Chris Banta and JR Beatty.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Window Fund at Drennon Christian Church, P.O. Box 495, New Castle, Ky. 40050.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020