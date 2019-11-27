Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM old locker building New Castle , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Mildred Preston Payton, age 83, of Eminence passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late James Calvin and Emma Dale Masterson Preston.

She was a bus driver for Henry County Public Schools for 32 ½ years and also helped as a cook and custodian. She was a member of New Castle Christian church, an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan and an active member at the Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Emma Jean Herrell of Frankfort; two sons, Joe Payton Jr. and his wife, Theresa of La Grange and Josh Payton of Bethlehem; two sisters, Hedy Smither of Eminence and Alice McDonald of Frankfort; one brother, David Preston of New Castle; seven grandchildren, LaTawnja Morris of Pleasureville, Beth Newton of Eminence, Jessie and Alexandria Payton, both of La Grange, Jessica Mendosa and Billy Joe Payton, both of Shelbyville and Elaina "Ellie" Payton of Bethlehem; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Payton Sr.; a daughter, Elizabeth Payton McClellan; a son, Calvin Lynn Payton; and a brother James Preston.

Cremation was chosen. A celebration of life potluck family and friends gathering will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the old locker building in New Castle at 4 p.m.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

