Rosie Ellen Thomas True, age 98, of Eminence, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Minnie Newman Thomas. Rosie was a WWII Army Veteran, serving in the 3rd WAC Company.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen Hance of Smithfield and Jane West of Independence, Kansas; and one son, Robert Gene True of Smithfield.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Johns of Glasgow officiated.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019