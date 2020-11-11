Roy James Higgins, age 84, of Eminence, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was an Army veteran. He was the son of the late James and Clara Bowen Higgins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette Smith Higgins.

He is survived by his daughters, Shelia Burks of Jeffersontown and Barbara Moore of Eminence; and a son, Andre Hayden of La Grange.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Duncan Jr. officiated, assisted by Rev. Robert Fields of Eminence. Burial was at Eminence Cemetery.

