Roy David Rudd, age 75, of New Castle, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Bedford. He was the son of the late Clifford and Delores Winnings Rudd. He served in the United States Marines.
He is survived by his wife, Karin Sue Crisler Rudd; his children, Melanie Walters of Highland Heights, Jeffrey Rudd of Akron, Ohio, Matthias Rudd of New Castle, Samantha Rigsby of Logansport, Indiana, and Heather Mitchell of Gulfport, Mississippi.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in La Grange. Reverend Vance Willett officiated.
Ransdell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25, 2019