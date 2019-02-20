Roy Winslow Shannon, age 82, of Eminence passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Granville and Josie Pike Shannon.
He is survived by his daughters, Joetta Shannon of Eminence and Donna Shannon Barcus of Ocala, Florida; and one son, Ricky Shannon of Hanover, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Jesse Baxter, chaplain of Shelbyville Masonic Home, will officiate. Interment will be in Eminence Cemetery.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019