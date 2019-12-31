Ruby R. Carpenter, age 84, of Eminence, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was the son of the late Preston and Jessie Davis Stewart Carpenter.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Trail Carpenter of Eminence; daughters, Connie Fitzgerald of Eminence, Bonnie Carpenter of Frankfort and Sissy Downey of Pleasureville; and a son, Jimmy Carpenter of Eminence.
Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Michael Fitzgerald of Daybreak Baptist Church. Burial was in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020