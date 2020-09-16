Russell L. Bastin, age 71, of Pleasureville, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Russell was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Bastin; wife, Janet Clubb Bastin; and son, John Russell Bastin.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Ott of Pleasureville and LeeAnn Gamble of Shelbyville; son, Joseph B. Bastin of Smithfield; and his mother, Frances Bastin of Smithfield.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bill Hedges. Burial was at Smithfield Cemetery.

