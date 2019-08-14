Russell Scott Burgin, age 28, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Shelbyville. He was a 2009 graduate of Henry County High School and was a four-year player on the Henry County basketball team. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Arnold Burgin; his grandparents, Larry and Delores Johnson; his great-grandparents, Clinton and Catherine Reynolds and Jesse and Ona Lee Lutes.
He is survived by his parents, John and Rhonda Burgin of Eminence; his brother, Nicholas "Nick" Burgin (Alyssa Osborne) of Eminence; his grandparents, Ray and Marie Lutes of Cropper; his aunts and uncles, Allen and Bonnie Burgin of Bagdad, Jim and Donna Robertson of Shelbyville, Stephen and Patsy Grigsby of Christianburg, Jeff and Carla LaFollette of Eminence, Robert and Vicki Gayhart of Shelbyville, Gary and Debbie Slattery of Bagdad, Jackie Murphy of Shelbyville, Lisa Palacios of Waddy, Angela Johnson of Bardstown and Junior and Lynn Lingino of Bardstown.
Funeral services were held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Shelbyville Community Church with Bro. Jim Robertson officiating. Visitation was from 2 until 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. Burial was at Shady Lawn Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made towards the funeral expenses.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019