Reverend Russell Leon McCane, age 82, of Campbellsburg,passed away from this life and opened his eyes to his new heavenly home on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his Henry County residence. He was born on November 25, 1937, in Sulphur to the late Julious Daniel and Anna Penick McCane.

Russell began his ministry in 1965 when he became the youth minister at the Carrollton Apostolic Church. In 1971 he started his first church, the First United Pentecostal Church in La Grange. Russell retired in 2001. He continued his ministry and preaching, filling in wherever he was needed and led. He was a devoted member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Campbellsburg. Russell loved his beloved family and enjoyed spending time with them. When he had spare time, he enjoyed fishing, old cars, traveling with his family and his coffee.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Linda Jean Martin McCane of Campbellsburg; his children, Gary Leon McCane and his wife Michele of Bedford, LaDonna Carol Brown and her husband Mark of Crestwood, Penny LouAnn Heaton and her husband Allan of Boston, Massachusetts, Thomas Wayne McCane and his wife Alma of La Grange, Jennifer Marie Mayse and her husband Christian of Campbellsburg, Marty Wilson of Eminence and Donna Tugend and her husband Rick of Campbellsburg; one brother, Daniel Allen McCane and his wife Nadine of Milton; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends all of whom will miss him dearly.

Russell is preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children and his first wife, who passed away on June 3, 1995, Reva Marie Griffith McCane; one sister, Juanita Chandler; and one brother Eugene McCane.

Services for Russell were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church of Campbellsburg. Reverend Nate Roemer officiated the services.Burial was in the Bedford Cemetery.

