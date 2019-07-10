Russell Lee Woods, age 85 of New Castle, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Alfred and Emily (Jennings) Woods.
He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Marlow of Lockport, Corissa Lee Woods of Turners Station and Pam Woods of Florida; son, Russell L. "Rusty" Woods, II of New Castle.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Nick Coleman. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today (Wednesday, July 10) at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from July 10 to July 17, 2019