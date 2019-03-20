Ruth A. Parton, age 70, of Carrollton, formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Carrollton.
She is survived by her sons, William H. Hillard Jr. of Carrollton and Clinton Wayne Hillard of La Grange; her daughters, Lisa Dawn Sutton of Henry County, Amanda Carolan Wilmouth of Carroll County, and Paula Marie Hannan of Franklin County.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home. Bro. Paul Sims officiated.
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019