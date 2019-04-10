Sandi Hayden, age 58, of Port Royal, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert Orville and Barbara Ann Broadfoot Dunavan.
She is survived by her daughters, Samantha Behmke of Eminence and April Berry of La Grange.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Ed Berry, pastor of Henry Christian Church. Interment will be in Port Royal Cemetery.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019