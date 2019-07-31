Sandra K. Webster Staten, age 71, of Prospect, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Cecil and Evelyn Raisor Webster.
She is survived by daughters, Angela Neal of Louisville and Angie Denise Stover of Bagdad; sons, John Staten Jr. of Benton, Larry Thompson Jr. of Louisville and Dennis Thompson of Eminence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Ed Berry of Henry Christian Church. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Internment will be in Eminence Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019