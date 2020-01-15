Sara Louise (Kidwell) Rose, age 86, of Eminence, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Daughter of the late Joe and Bessie Spurr Kidwell, she was a homemaker and a member of Eminence Christian Church. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Orville J. "Dobin" Rose; brothers, Ed Kidwell, Joe Kidwell Jr., Donald Ray Kidwell; and sister, Patsy Kidwell Evans.
She is survived by her son, Roy Rose of Eminence; grandson, Roy Rose Jr. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Dorothy McCann (Willie) of Frankfort and Ruth Ann Booth (Paul) of Madison, Indian; and three great-grandchildren, Aryk, Addisyn and Kyler.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home, officiated by JT Stinson.
Honorary pallbearers were Willie McCann and Paul Booth.
Active pallbearers were Gary McAllister, Scott Woodward, Ronnie Kidwell, Tommy Gibbs, Eddie Kidwell and John Bain.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Kentucky Lions Eye Bank at 301 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, Ky. 40202.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020