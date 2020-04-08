Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SARAH MASON. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 5901 S Main St Eminence , KY 40019 (502)-845-4800 Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Louise (Johnson) Mason, age 100, of Eminence, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Sarah was a graduate of Mayo-Underwood High of Frankfort and attended Campbellsville and Spencerian Colleges. She was a teacher's aide for 7 ½ years for Eminence Schools. She also received various certificates and volunteered on various committees. She was a member of the Henry County Homemakers, Historical Society and became a Kentucky Colonel in 1971. She became a Christian at First Baptist Frankfort, then moved to Eminence and became a member of First Baptist Church, Eminence where she was also a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Altar Guild and served in the Vacation Bible School. She was the daughter of the late Duke Leslie and Pearl S. Buckner Johnson. Sarah was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Jean

She is survived by her husband of 81 years, William H. Mason Jr. of Eminence; daughter, Dorothy Few (John) of Rochester, Michigan; son, Marion McNeal Mason (Deborah) of Jamaica, New York; six grandchildren, Sandra Smith of Shelbyville, Phillip Smith (Renee) of Eminence, William Smith of Columbus, Ohio, JoAnn McWilson (Glenn) of Seattle, Washington, John Few (Trish) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Michael Few (Lisa) of Concord, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Shonnette, Indigo, John IV, Elyse, Sigourney, Jimmy, Bradford, Sarah and Brooklyn; five great-great-grandchildren, Emma Grace, Amelia, Traevon, Keonna and Malik; and dear friend of 30 plus years, Mary Ellen Garrison.

Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home.

Honorary Pallbearers were Bradford Wright, Jimmy Wright, John Few, III, John Few IV, Michael Few, Phillip Smith, Mary Ellen and Lynn Garrison, Traevon Wright and Malik Wright.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 5706 South Main Street, Eminence, Ky. 40019.

Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Sarah Louise (Johnson) Mason, age 100, of Eminence, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Sarah was a graduate of Mayo-Underwood High of Frankfort and attended Campbellsville and Spencerian Colleges. She was a teacher's aide for 7 ½ years for Eminence Schools. She also received various certificates and volunteered on various committees. She was a member of the Henry County Homemakers, Historical Society and became a Kentucky Colonel in 1971. She became a Christian at First Baptist Frankfort, then moved to Eminence and became a member of First Baptist Church, Eminence where she was also a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Altar Guild and served in the Vacation Bible School. She was the daughter of the late Duke Leslie and Pearl S. Buckner Johnson. Sarah was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Jean Smith ; son, William H. Mason III; grandson, Ricky Darnell Smith; a brother, William Ford Johnson; five sisters, Helen Godfrey, Mary Johnson, Katherine Fields, Eleanor Basey and an infant baby sister Johnson.She is survived by her husband of 81 years, William H. Mason Jr. of Eminence; daughter, Dorothy Few (John) of Rochester, Michigan; son, Marion McNeal Mason (Deborah) of Jamaica, New York; six grandchildren, Sandra Smith of Shelbyville, Phillip Smith (Renee) of Eminence, William Smith of Columbus, Ohio, JoAnn McWilson (Glenn) of Seattle, Washington, John Few (Trish) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Michael Few (Lisa) of Concord, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Shonnette, Indigo, John IV, Elyse, Sigourney, Jimmy, Bradford, Sarah and Brooklyn; five great-great-grandchildren, Emma Grace, Amelia, Traevon, Keonna and Malik; and dear friend of 30 plus years, Mary Ellen Garrison.Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home.Honorary Pallbearers were Bradford Wright, Jimmy Wright, John Few, III, John Few IV, Michael Few, Phillip Smith, Mary Ellen and Lynn Garrison, Traevon Wright and Malik Wright.Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 5706 South Main Street, Eminence, Ky. 40019.Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Henry County Local Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close