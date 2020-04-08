Sharon DaLynn Bowman, age 56, of Waddy passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by husband, Mark Stivers of Waddy; her father, Donald Ray Bowman of Mammoth Cave; two sons, Donald Austin Broughton of Louisville and Timothy Houston Broughton of Bedford; and one daughter, Tabitha Candice Broughton of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lee Dunavent; and a son, Corey Broughton.
Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Eminence Cemetery.
Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020