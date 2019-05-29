Sharon Taylor Stanley, age 67, of Pleasureville, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late David and Christine Ferrell Taylor. Sharon was a homemaker. She enjoyed riding horses, playing golf, being a wife, sister and being called "Mom" and "Grammy." She lived for her family and anyone that knew her knew she would do anything for her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Webb I. Stanley of Pleasureville; daughter, Megan Ferrell Boyer (Bryan) of Port Royal; sons, David Stanley (Jessica) of Campbellsburg and Jason Taylor Stanley (Angie) of Campbellsburg; sisters, Debbie Taylor of Florida and Linda Armstrong (Jay) of Colorado; brother, John Taylor of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Taylor, Alyson, Coleman, Chandler and Callie Stanley and Braelyn and Brooks Boyer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Pat Butcher of Family Worship Center in Carrollton. Interment will be in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Brent, Coleman Stanley, Tony Boyer, Chandler Stanley, Johnny Hawkins and Bryan Boyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the or to .
Published in Henry County Local from May 29 to June 5, 2019