Shelby Hayden, age 29, of Pendleton, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.

She is survived by her son, John Bruce Herndon, III; and her parents, Todd and Kim Webster Hayden of Lake Helen, Florida.

Memorial services will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Pat Butcher of Carrollton Family Worship Center.

