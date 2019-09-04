Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERRY HAMILTON. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Baxter Hamilton, age 74, of Smithfield passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James Edward and Anna May Trochessette Baxter; she was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Castle. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sherry was preceded in death by two brothers, James E. Baxter Jr. and David B. Baxter.

She is survived by her two daughters, Deborah M. Jones (Robert) of Frankfort and Jamie (Aaron) Hignite of Prospect; son, David Hamilton of Frankfort; sisters, Tommie Baxter Detwiler of Eminence, Barbara Baxter of Frankfort and Telia Faith Hayden (Darrell) of Smithfield; grandchildren, Zachary Jones of Frankfort, Vanessa Jones of Frankfort, Kingston Hignite of Prospect and Zaden Hignite of Prospect.

Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Kevin Kimes of New Castle First Baptist Church. Interment was in Smithfield Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were James Detwiler, Dylan Johnson, Mason McFarland, Billie Payne III, Jeffrey Rogers and Randall Waldron.

Pallbearers were Paul Douglas Baxter, Bill Detwiler, Darrell Hayden, Aaron Hignite, Robert Jones and Zachary Jones

