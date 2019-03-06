SHIRLEY COONS

Obituary

Shirley Ann Brewer Coons, age 73, of Eminence, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Masonic Home in Shelbyville. She was the daughter of the late Leonard and Faye Brewer. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Annetta Lynn Roberts.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Coons Jr. of Eminence; and one daughter, Ramona Fox of Eminence.
Services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bro. J.T. Stinson officiated. Burial was in Eminence Cemetery.
