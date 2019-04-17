Shirley Harris, age 80, of Eminence, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Mary Moore Harris.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Hyatt of Missouri, Star Waits of Frankfort, Kathy Miller of La Grange and Teresa Hyatt of Missouri; sons, Alan Eugene Shepherd of Winchester, David Ray Shepherd of Indiana, Jonathan Anthony Shepherd of Indiana and Carl Lawrence Jr. of Chicago.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Duncan officiated. Interment was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019