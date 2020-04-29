Skylar Rae Allen, infant daughter of Charles Nathan Allen and Bailey Frances Grigsby, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Lynn Allen; and her great-grandmother, Ellen Truman. Besides her parents, Skylar is survived by her grandmother, Crystol Hinkle and her husband, Kevin of Smithfield; her grandfather, Tony Grigsby and his wife, Tabbie of Eminence; her grandmother, Peggy Lou Bandy of Greenville, Indiana; her great-grandparents, Bill and Jane Poe of Shelbyville and Randall and Linda Lou Bandy of Guston; her great-grandfather, Bobby Grigsby and his wife, Doris of Henry County; and her great-great-grandmothers, Frances Hill of Shelbyville and Martha Ann Poe of Shelby County.
The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.
Shannon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 29 to May 6, 2020