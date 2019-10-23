Stephen Lynn Jones, age 63, of Eminence, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Benny and Myrtle Barnhille Jones; he was a plumber, a United States Navy Veteran and an avid Harley Davidson rider. Stephen was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Brown; and brothers, Benjamin, Arthur, Donald and Bernard Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Fields Jones of Eminence; children, Erica French of Cincinnati, Andrea Sicade of Seattle, Washington, Joseph Fields of Warsaw, Christopher Fields (Dreammer) of Ghent and Jessica Fields of Eminence; grandchildren, Bradin, Candance, Avery Lynn, Arron, Makala, Kihanna, Lashawn and Baby Levi.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Jones of Patriot, Indiana. Internment was in Eminence Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joseph Fields, Christopher Fields, Rudy K. Cruz, Willie Smith, Barry Howard and Ricky Howard.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019