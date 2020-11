Or Copy this URL to Share

Sue Elizabeth Carder Jones, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Love and Lora Walker Carder. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, DeMint "Paw" Jones Jr.; and one son, Carroll DeMint Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Johnson of Pulaski, WI.

A private graveside service will be held at Campbellsburg Cemetery.

Ransdell Funeral Home of Campbellsburg was in charge of the arrangements.

