Sue Orem Wade, age 84, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Sue was a teacher, a long-time member of Campbellsburg Baptist Church and a current member of Eminence Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Dawkins and Margaret Frances Nuttall Orem and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miles Wade; and a brother, Joseph Nuttall Orem.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Wade Robertson (Gary) of Prospect; sons, James Robert Wade (Judy) of Georgetown and Alan Miles Wade (Susy) of Perry Park; sister, Anne Orem Hall of New Castle; grandchildren, Ashley Cameron (Bob), Joshua Robertson (Kelly), Bradley Robertson (Rachel), Melina Harris (Matt) and Brittney Bress; and great-grandchildren,Bennett, Braden, Caroline Sue, Micah, Myla, Tessa and Madelyn Kate.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Duncan of Eminence officiated. He was assisted by Rev. John Lepper of Eminence Baptist Church. Interment was in Campbellsburg Masonic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Josh Robertson, Bradley Robertson, John Janson, Bob Cameron, Ashley Cameron and Matt Harris.
Forms of contributions may be given to the Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or , 301 E. Main St., #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019