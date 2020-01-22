Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSANNA ROBERTS BULLARD. View Sign Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917 Send Flowers Obituary



Sue served in numerous offices in the Kentucky Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs (BPW) to include Kentucky State President and President of the Shelbyville, KY Club. She served on the board of directors and National Legislative Platform Committee of the National Federation of BPW; was elected delegate to National Legislative Conference in Washington, DC and the Congress of Business and Professional Women of the Americans, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. She was on the Henry County Fair and Horse Show Board as secretary for six years; was a past president of the Henry County Democratic Women's Club and member of Kenton County Democratic Women's Club. She served on the Board of Directors of the KY Heart Association and was 1980 Kentucky Heart Sunday Co-Chair; served on the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Arthritis Foundation and was a State A-Day Chair in 1979-80; served on the Friends of Kentucky Educational Television (KET) Advisory Board for two years; served two terms on the KY Commission on Women's Legislative Task Force; a member of the First Christian Church, New Castle for nearly 80 years.

Employment included 27 years with the KPOA; state government positions with the Departments of Health, Education (Vocational Rehabilitation), and Clerk, Court of Appeals, before serving as the Executive Secretary to the Kentucky State Treasurer. She also worked with the Kentucky General Assembly's Office for Budget Review during the 1982 and 1984 sessions, and in the office of the Speaker, Kentucky House of Representatives in 1986, and she worked for Henry County Schools for almost ten years. She was listed in Who's Who of Women Executives, the 1991 edition of Who's Who of American Women, the third edition of Two Thousand Notable American Women, and the 18th edition of Marquis' Who's Who in America. She was also commissioned a Kentucky Colonel, Kentucky Admiral, Aide-de-Camp in the Kentucky State Police and Aide-de-Camp to the Governors of Alabama, Arkansas and North Carolina.

Sue is survived by her loving son, Philip D. Roberts of Frankfort; a sister, Rosemary M. Campbell of Campbellsburg; a nephew, Mark S. Campbell of Madison, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and a half-brother, Delbert A. Miskell.

Honorary pallbearers were Cecil McCarty, Scottie McCoun & Elza Roberts, Jr.

Active pallbearers were Mark Campbell, Dennis Miskell, Mark Vaughn, Vincent Vaughn, Tommy Black and Philip Roberts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation dba: Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

Funeral services were held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial followed in New Castle Cemetery. Visitation was held on Sunday, January 19 at the funeral home (

