Service Information Prewitt Funeral Home Inc 425 N Main St New Castle , KY 40050 (502)-845-2917

Sylvia Moore Stivers, age 95, of Pleasureville passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Sylvia was a homemaker and helped her husband side by side farming. Sylvia was the daughter of the late Pete and Mary Adams Moore; and was preceded in death by her husband, Deward Belmont Stivers; and four sisters and six brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Sondra Perry of Frankfort and Sue Hill (Paul) of Pleasureville; grandchildren, Nicole McNew (Clayton) of Lawrenceburg, Derrick Hill of Shelbyville, Natalie Bruner (Brandon) of Shelbyville and Stephanie Bennett (Patrick) of Shelbyville; great-grandchildren, Landon Hill, Chandler Hill, Dorian McNew, Josh McNew, Cameron Bennett, Adalyn Bennett, Sydney Bennett, Scott Bruner and Jon Bruner; and best friend, Margie Yeary.

Private visitation and services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. There will be a public Celebration of Life Service held at a later date. Interment was in Pleasureville Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were David Stivers, Owen Arnold, Gary Brewer, Brandon Bruner, Wayne Stivers, Jim Moore, Patrick Bennett, Clayton McNew, Nicole McNew, Natalie Bruner, Derrick Hill and Stephanie Bennett.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Union Baptist Church, 1222 Union Church Road, Pleasureville, Ky. 40057 or Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, Ky. 40205-9890.

Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 1 to Apr. 8, 2020

