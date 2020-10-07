1/1
TEDDY NEWMAN

Teddy Newman, age 76, passed away at Robley Rex VA Medical Center on September 26, 2020. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was drafted in 1967 and was honorably discharged in October of 1969, holding the rank of E-5 Sergeant. 
He had a lot of life experience but his greatest accomplishment in life was being a Papaw to Nova Lou. 
Per Teddy's wishes there is no service scheduled at this time. 
He is survived by his daughter, Emma Dale of Harrison, Ohio; his grandchild, Nova Louise Maher; his son, James Wade Newman (Sharon) of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; and one sister, Dana Dale Courtney (Don) of Graham, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Wade Newman and Mary Ethel Craig Newman.

Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
