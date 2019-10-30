Teresa Kelley Winters, age 54, of Pleasureville, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Baptist Health Louisville.
She is survived by her husband, Elliott B. Winters of Pleasureville; her mother, Rosella Kelley of Nashville; one son, Brian Winters of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Paige Beatty of Pleasureville. She was preceded in death by her father, James Kelley.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Travis Sheehan, officiated. Burial was in Wallace Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019