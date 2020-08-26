1/
TERRY OWENS
Terry Lee Owens, age 52, of New Castle passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Junior Owens. Cremation was chosen.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Griffin of Turners Station; and his mother, Kay Edens Owens of Elizabethtown
The family will have a memorial service at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Lake Jericho. If attending, check for location upon arrival to Lake Jericho.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
