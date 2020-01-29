THEODORE BILLINGS

Service Information
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY
40031
(502)-222-9497
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
Obituary
Theodore 'Ted' Billings, age 65, of La Grange, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in La Grange, he was the son of Barbara Riley and the late Clayton E. Billings. Ted loved his family and friends, his Ballardsville Baptist Church family, volunteering at Wayside Christian Mission where he was affectionately called the Gravy Man, and restoring Model T cars and antique tractors.
He is preceded in death by his father, Clayton E. Billings. Ted is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Pam Billings; daughters, Stephanie (Del) Elliott and Marie Billings (Jeff Adams); his mother, Barbara Riley; brothers, Joe (Doris) Billings and Roger (Rose) Billings; sisters, Elizabeth (Doug) Edens and Frances Decker; grandchildren, Evelyn, Katherine and Nathan Elliott.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 with services immediately following at 11 a.m. at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home in La Grange.
Memorial contributions may go to Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020
