He was the greatest man I ever knew.. To me a dad Roman my son and I will forever miss him. I love you dad I wish you were still here. Roman says he loves you papaw he wishes you were taking him on his first fishing trip like y'all planned he says he will grow to be the Patriot you taught him to be. Watch over us dad we still need you I just can't say goodbye yet.

Leslie Rae Redd

