Timothy Mark Magness, age 62, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home in Pleasureville.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Jo Magness; his sons, Timothy Luke Magness and Nicholas Magness; and his daughters, Tiffany Keene, Bridgette Magness, and Holli Yates.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020