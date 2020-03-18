Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 (502)-633-1266 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville 1124 Main St. Shelbyville , KY 40065 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tim was recognizable by his signature mustache, his sense of humor and his smile. His greatest accomplishments were raising five remarkable children, having lots of grandchildren, being able to repair anything from jets to dirt bikes, having his private pilot license, and keen mechanical skills. Tim was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and was his children and grandchildren's number one sports fan. He coached all of his children in sports, and never missed an opportunity to see them play sports. Tim led his life not in words, but by example. He instilled faith in his family. By his fortitude in the face of death, we came to learn grace.

Those who met him at heaven's gate, his parents, Wayne E. Magness and Betty Males Magness; his father-in-law, Gerald O. Brocious; his brother, Michael Magness; and his neice Rebecca Magness.

Those who will forever carry Tim's memory and legacy, his wife of nearly 42 years, Sally Jo Magness; his sons, Timothy Luke Magness and Nicholas Magness (Brittany Turner) both of Pleasureville; his daughters, Tiffany Keene (Wes), of Shelbyville, Bridgette Magness of Shelby County and Holli Yates (Mikie) of Springfield; his brothers, Keith Magness (Donna) of Mars, PA and Richard Magness (Dolly) of Ephrata, PA; his sister-in-law, Diane Magness of Peculiar, MO; and his grandchildren, Joshua, Omauri, Makenzie, Tatum, Tucker, Nash, Gracie, Charlotte, Marlee Jo and Mellabi.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation was from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial was in the Grove Hill Cemetery.

