Tina Louise Willhoite Lucas, age 60, of Pleasureville died May 4, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born in La Grange and was the daughter of the late Julius D. Willhoite and Elizabeth Ann Kephart Willhoite. She was a registered nurse for more than thirty-six years at Norton Cancer Institute in Shelbyville where she was a nursing supervisor, and she was a member of Union Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Alan Lucas of Pleasureville; one son, Charles Michael D. Lucas of Pleasureville; one daughter, Leslie Michele Lucas Hollon (Alexander) of Pleasureville; one sister, Julie Acree (Jack) of La Grange; one nephew, Ryan Hansen (Melissa); and great niece and nephew, Lizzy and Liam.
Pallbearers were Ryan Hansen, Alex Hollon, Steve Lucas, Josh Jamiel, Jeremy Lucas, Tony Harlow, Jack Acree and David Thompson.
Private services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville with Rev. Larry Rhodes officiating. Interment was in Defoe Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from May 13 to May 20, 2020