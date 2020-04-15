Tina Gail Black Steele, age 49, of Pleasureville, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a member of Union Baptist Church. Tina was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Steele.
She is survived by her parents, Donnie and Shirley Black of Pleasureville; granddaughter, Sophia Lynn Steele of Eminence; brother, Donnie Ray Black of Pleasureville; sister, Vickie Cravens (Danny) of Eminence; niece, Macey Cravens of Eminence; and nephew, Matthew Cravens of Eminence.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
