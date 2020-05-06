Tony Junior Foree, age 51, of Eminence, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Louisville. He was born on August 3, 1968, to Richard Lee and the late Margaret Ann Foree in Shelbyville.
Tony was truly a people person. He never met a stranger. He always had time to stop, talk and give a huge smile. Tony was an electrician and enjoyed working on various things. He loved his kids, family, and grandchildren, but most of all he loved his brother Keith. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and, spending time with his beloved family.
He leaves to mourn his much too soon passing, his children, Bridget Darius and Bresha Foree both of Mt. Washington and Dustin Foree of La Grange; one sister, Emma Foree and her husband Alfonzo of Eminence; one brother, Keith Foree and his wife Tracy of New Castle; three grandchildren, Malayah Mitchell, Amiayah Foree and Harmony Georges all of Mt. Washington; and many loving family and friends all of whom will miss him dearly.
Tony is preceded in death by his mother and several aunts and uncles.
Cremation was chosen. All services will be private. Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from May 6 to May 13, 2020