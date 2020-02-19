Tyler Roby, age 24, of Eminence, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was in the 2014 Class of Eminence Independent School where he enjoyed playing football. He worked in construction. He enjoyed guns, fishing and football.
He is survived by his son, Sebastiaan Lee Roby of Eminence; mother, Valentina Roby of Eminence; father, Ernest Roby Jr. of Eminence; sisters, Amanda (Keevin), Victoria and Alexis; brothers, Michael, Jonathan and Matthew; and grandfather, Ernest Roby Sr. of Louisville;
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Prewitt Eminence Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Kevin McKnight and assisted by Pastor Machelle Perry.
Pallbearers were Mike, Ernest, Ernest, Jr, Jonathan, Keevin, Chandler and Ruben.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020