Valedia Mason Roberts, age 73, of Eminence, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Valedia was born July 25, 1946, the second of six children born to Laura and Julius Mason. She attended King Street/Merriweather School for grades 1-8 and was the valedictorian for her graduating class. Valedia completed high school at Eminence High in 1960. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Virginia Wright Mason; a sister, Geraldine Carr; a brother, Julius Mason Jr.; and nephew, Lee Lamarr Winburn. She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church, Eminence. She had been a member of the choir for many years. At her passing she was a member of the Night Mission, a member of the Adult Women's Sunday School, and the finance committee. She was as meticulous and persistent about those responsibilities as she was about her cooking.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband, Jerry Roberts of Eminence; daughter, Chrissy Roberts of Eminence; son, Dwayne Roberts (Devon) of Shelbyville; father, Julius Mason Sr. of Eminence; sisters, Joyce Winburn of Shelbyville and Laura Whitney of Eminence; brother, Leo Mason (Brenda) of Eminence; granddaughter, Israel Cook; two step-grandsons, Kyndl and Christopher Woodlee; step-great-grandson, Harrison Woodlee; best friends, Roseanne Martin and Hortense Armstrong; nieces, Leoandria Kelly and Tara Beavers; nephews, Rod and Don Whitney, Lonny Mason, Troy Carr (Dee Dee), Desmond and DeMarcus Mason and Travis Kelly; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at noon, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Eminence. Rev. Charles Duncan Jr. officiated.

Pallbearers were Chris Woodlee, Don Whitney, Troy Carr, Dedrick Young, Derwin Sleets and Lonnie Mason.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First Baptist Church, Eminence.

