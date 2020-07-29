Vernon Woods, age 83, born January 9, 1937, died at home on his beloved Cedar Creek Farm on Thursday July 23, 2020, with his loving family present. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Rufus Woods and his mother, Agnes Woods (Kephart).

Vernon started working at 12 years old to help support his family after both his father and grandfather died at a young age and wanted to work as much as possible until he was unable to do so. He began his career with 12 years at General Electric before moving to Payne Chevrolet where he worked for 36 years. While working at Payne Chevrolet, he and Margie became the owners of Woods Grocery in Bethlehem. Since that was not enough to slake his insatiable thirst for work, he bought his beloved Cedar Creek Farm.

The only thing he loved more than work was his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the rock of his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Jones Woods; daughter, Verna Flotemersch (Tom); sons, Steven L. Woods (Marsha) and Gregory L. Woods (Kelley); brother, Curty Woods (Cheryl); grandchildren, Joshua Woods (Alicia), Jonah Woods, Maggie Flotemersch, Libby Lepard (Austin), Katie Flotemersch, Alison Woods and Mollie Flotemersch; great-grandchildren, Audrey Woods, Mason Woods and Stryker Woods; niece, Jessica Bethards; and nephews, Jeff Woods and Mike Woods.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Steve Jones and Jamie Tingle. Burial was at Pleasureville Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers were Don McGowan, Paul Monhollen, Todd Marston, Brent Lyons and Jamie Payne.

Active pallbearers were Dennis Herrell, Todd Herrell, Charlie Szabanos, Marshall Beverly, Robert Land, Jeremy Banta and John Bright.

Memorial Contributions may be given to WHAS Crusade or Hosparus.

