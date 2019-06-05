Vicki Lynn Clubb, age 57, of Eminence, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Baptist East in Louisville. She was born November 14, 1961, in Louisville to the late Jim Robison and Pearl McGuire Robison. She was a plant manager for AEES, Inc. automotive wiring systems and electronics in Louisville.
She is survived by two daughters, Kristina Lockard (Josh) of Eminence and Joyce Hall (Adam Schott) of Shelbyville; one step-son, Josh Clubb (Sharla) of La Grange; four step-daughters, Tricia Downey (Timothy) of Campbellsburg, Karie Neuf of Florida, Miranda Clubb (Ryan) of Pleasureville and Lora Clubb (Andy) of Pleasureville; one sister, Laura Jensen (Kent) of Utah; and 16 grandchildren, Katelynn, Deryck, Zachary, Jordan, Trenton, Joshua, Aidan, Lakelynn, Dylan, Aubree, Austin, Braden, Addie, Alex, Zane and Oz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joey Clubb.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Jacky Newton, pastor of Franklinton Baptist Church officiated, with special music provided by Jamie Tingle. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jamie Tingle, Josh Clubb, Ryan Arnold, Allan Harrod, Timmy Downey and Robert Thurman.
