Vicki Marie Dickens Patterson, age 68, of Eminence, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Gustia and Minnie Warise Dickens.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Ellis of Pendleton; and her son, Jamie Patterson of Port Royal.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

