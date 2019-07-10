Walter Coombs, age 79 of Eminence, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was the son of the late Prudee Coombs.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Mertz of New Castle; and his son, Kenneth Coombs of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 pm. today (Wednesday, July 10, 2019) at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Nick Coleman. Interment will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from July 10 to July 17, 2019