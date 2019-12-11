Walter Calvin Harlow, age 86, of Bagdad, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Bagdad on February 12, 1933, to Omer Harlow and Missouri Zula Clark Harlow. He was a farmer and attended Christiansburg Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Vonda Sue Harlow Arnsparger (Dale) of Bagdad; one granddaughter, Laura Owens (Doug) of Lexington; and one great-grandson, Garreth Owens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maudie Josephine Harp Harlow.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville, Rev. Harry Hebert, pastor of Christiansburg Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were Billy Smith, Ted Driver and Harvey Sutherland. Pallbearers were Brian Bohannon, Jimmie Lyons, Gary Wayne Harp, Doug Owens, Jeff Euwing and Mike Clark.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Christiansburg Baptist Church, 1037 Frys-Oldburg Road, Bagdad, Ky. 40003.
Online condolences may be expressed at sholarfuneralhome.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019