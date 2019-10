Wanda Louise Baker, age 81, diedMonday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her homein Pleasureville. She was a member ofHenry Christian Church. She spent alot of her time giving care to people.She loved gardening and spending timewith her children, grandchildren andgreat-grandchildren.Wanda was preceded in death byher husband, Tommy Baker, her parents, Oakley andMary Bruner, and a brother, Robert Bruner.She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn "EvvieLou" Soete of Louisville; and her sons, TommyBaker (Janet) of Burlington, Eddie Baker (Lynn) ofTodds Point and Keith Baker (Linda) of New Castle;her sisters, Diane Wilson (Donnie) of Floyds Knob,Darlene Kampschaefer (Ricky) of Crestwood, KarenWillen (Skip) of Louisville, Paula Carey (Glenn) ofJeffersontown, Shirley Bodkin of St. Petersburg,Florida, Phyllis Yost (Dale) of Emmons, Minnesota,and Terry Laverty (Dave) of Radcliffe;her brothers,Larry Bruner of Louisville, Dale Bruner of DaytonaBeach, Florida and Donald Bruner of Louisville; 13grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5,2019, at Henry Christian Church in Eminence withBro. Nick Coleman and Seth Baker officiating. Burialwas in Pleasureville Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the HenryChristian Church of Eminence or First Church ofChrist of Burlington, Ky.