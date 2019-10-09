Wanda Louise Baker, age 81, died
Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home
in Pleasureville. She was a member of
Henry Christian Church. She spent a
lot of her time giving care to people.
She loved gardening and spending time
with her children, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by
her husband, Tommy Baker, her parents, Oakley and
Mary Bruner, and a brother, Robert Bruner.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn "Evvie
Lou" Soete of Louisville; and her sons, Tommy
Baker (Janet) of Burlington, Eddie Baker (Lynn) of
Todds Point and Keith Baker (Linda) of New Castle;
her sisters, Diane Wilson (Donnie) of Floyds Knob,
Darlene Kampschaefer (Ricky) of Crestwood, Karen
Willen (Skip) of Louisville, Paula Carey (Glenn) of
Jeffersontown, Shirley Bodkin of St. Petersburg,
Florida, Phyllis Yost (Dale) of Emmons, Minnesota,
and Terry Laverty (Dave) of Radcliffe;her brothers,
Larry Bruner of Louisville, Dale Bruner of Daytona
Beach, Florida and Donald Bruner of Louisville; 13
grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5,
2019, at Henry Christian Church in Eminence with
Bro. Nick Coleman and Seth Baker officiating. Burial
was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Henry
Christian Church of Eminence or First Church of
Christ of Burlington, Ky.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019