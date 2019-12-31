Waylon Kent Shadbolt, age 6 months, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home in New Castle.
He is survived by his parents, Chance and Morgan Shadbolt of New Castle; his brother, Kaysen Shadbolt of New Castle; his grandparents, Melinda and Jason Hardin of Shelbyville and Donna and Mike Shadbolt of Taylor Mill; his great-grandparents, Ellis Marvin Lashley of Eminence, James Marsh of Carrollton, and Richard and Teresa Hardin of Shelbyville; and his great-great-grandmother, Martha Thurman of Eminence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home. Bro. Michael Diggs officiated. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020