Wendell J. Gividen, age 63 of St. Petersburg, Florida (native of Sulphur), passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Son of the late George W. and Wyliena Mae Louden Gividen, he worked in sales. Wendell was a 1974 graduate of Henry County High School. He was a 1978 graduate of Transylvania University where he was a member of the basketball team and the Kappa Alpha Order. He was a 2019 Inductee of the Pioneer Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Gividen-Forsythe and husband, Cory, of Louisville; companion, Virginia Soss of St. Petersburg, Florida; brothers, Tim Gividen (Lori) of Shelbyville and Scott "Babe" Gividen (Jan) of Dorchester, South Carolina; aunt, Betty Louden Robison of Sulphur; and honorary children, Danielle Fuqua, Robyn Harrison and Doug Tekulve of Cincinnati.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Larry Blackford of Versailles. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sulphur Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the Wendell Gividen Scholarship Fund for Henry County High School, c/o Lindsey Gividen at 501 Moser Road; Louisville, Ky. 40223.

